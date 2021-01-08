Temperatures as low as 21°C expected over the weekend as rainy weather persists

SINGAPORE: Cool and windy conditions are expected over the weekend, with temperatures dipping to as low as 21 degrees Celsius.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Jan 8), the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that persistent rain is also expected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NEA attributed the weather to a developing north-east monsoon surge in the region, which will bring widespread, sometimes heavy rain as it strengthens.

The daily minimum temperature in some places may lower to between 21 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius.

"This is the second monsoon surge to affect the island this month, after two days of continuous rain from a monsoon surge last week," said NEA.

Advertisement