Warm and wet weather expected in second half of April

SINGAPORE: Wet and warm weather is expected to continue in the second half of April, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Tuesday (Apr 16).

This is because Singapore and the surrounding region are in the inter-monsoon period, characterised by light winds and strong solar heating of land areas.

Moderate to heavy short-duration thundery showers are expected on six to eight days, between the late morning and afternoon, said the Met Service in its fortnightly outlook.

On one or two days, there could be widespread thundery showers and gusty winds in the morning, due to the passage of Sumatra squalls.

The daily temperature on most days is forecast to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, said the Met Service.

On a few afternoons, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of 35 degrees Celsius.



In its review of weather conditions in the first fortnight of April, the Met Service noted that despite the wet weather on most days, several days were "very warm", with the the daily maximum temperature rising to above 35 degrees Celsius.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius was recorded at Admiralty on Apr 7.

