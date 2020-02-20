Former president, staff member of student care centre charged with cheating nearly S$50,000 in subsidy payouts

SINGAPORE: The former president and a staff member of a student care centre were charged on Thursday (Feb 20) with cheating more than S$48,000 in subsidy payouts from the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

The 51-year-old man and 49-year-old woman, who previously worked at Welcare Student Care Centre, were said to have falsified accounts in relation to applications for MSF's Student Care Fee Assistance (SCFA) scheme, the police said in a news release.

The scheme provides eligible households with monthly subsidies for student care fees.

The pair are alleged to have done this over a 23-month period between January 2014 and November 2015, by deliberately not submitting withdrawal forms for 16 students who had stopped attending the centre.

The former president is also accused of instigating his former staff to falsify student attendance records to show that these students had continued to attend the centre.

The duo also face charges for providing false information to MSF officers in relation to ComCare Financial Assistance applications.

Welcare Student Care Centre’s status as an administrator of the SCFA scheme has been revoked since Aug 1, 2016, the police said.