Western Union robber sentenced to 4 years, 9 months in jail

He had been looking for discarded items to sell when he came across a knife and a helmet, the court heard.

SINGAPORE: A 58-year-old Singaporean drug offender who robbed a Western Union branch armed with a knife last year was sentenced to four years and nine months in jail on Wednesday (May 2).

The court heard that on the day of the incident on Aug 1 last year, Hashim Hamzah had been looking for discarded items to sell in order to return a S$400 loan he had taken from a licensed moneylender.

Items he found included a white helmet, a knife with a 15cm blade and a red bag. But Hashim then realised that he would not be able to raise enough money to repay the loan just by selling the items.

He then decided to rob the Western Union branch in Ubi, with the white helmet on and wearing a green mask.

Hashim waited for an employee, a 28-year-old Thai customer service officer, to open the shutters. The employee left the shutters unlocked while she prepared to open the branch.

At about 10.40am, Hashim entered the outlet, closed the shutters behind him and asked the employee for money. She opened a metal cash box containing S$4,000 in notes and coins, and gave some to him.

Hashim placed the money in the red bag and fled. The court heard that he dropped some money while running and ended up with S$654. The dropped money was recovered on the same day.

Hashim left the area on a bicycle and rode towards Bedok Central. When he was found and arrested two days later, he was slurring in his speech and walking unsteadily. Some money, lottery tickets and drugs were found in his possession.

The court heard that he had repaid the S$400 loan and spent S$200 on drugs, food and drinks.

Hashim has prior convictions from as far back as 1987 for drug offences, snatch theft and theft. He was last released from prison in 2014.

The court heard that Hashim had contemplated taking his life using the knife he found, but decided against it. A forklift operator previously, he was unable to find a job after his release and became a cleaner.

He was charged in court on Aug 5 last year. For armed robbery, he could have been jailed for up to 10 years and given at least 12 strokes of the cane. For possession of drugs, he could have been jailed for 10 years and fined up to S$20,000. He will not be caned as he is above 50 years old.

