Irish boyband Westlife announces Singapore concert date

SINGAPORE: Westlife will be performing in Singapore on Aug 10, the boyband announced on Thursday (Mar 21).

The concert will be held at the National Stadium as part of their The Twenty Tour, celebrating two decades of hits by the Irish pop group.

Westlife announces a Singapore concert as part of The Twenty Tour. (Image: Facebook/Westlife)

Formed in 1998, Westlife were hugely popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

They are known for hits including My Love, Swear It Again, Queen of My Heart and Flying Without Wings. Their last album, Gravity, was released in 2010.

They disbanded in 2012 and reunited after a six-year hiatus in October last year, with an announcement of new music and a new tour.

The reunion, which marked the 20th anniversary of the band's formation, does not include former fifth member Brian McFadden, who left the band in 2004.

Their first new single in eight years – Hello My Love – is written by Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac, Hello My Love was released Jan 10 this year.

In January, they came to Singapore to meet fans at an Q&A session organised by Universal Music Singapore.

In an exclusive interview with CNA Lifestyle in February, they said there would also be an Asian tour that will "most definitely include a Singapore concert”.

The Twenty Tour will be their 13th world tour together. Tickets go on sale on Apr 1, starting from S$108.