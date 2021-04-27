Sole dormitory COVID-19 case unlinked to other cases at Westlite Woodlands dorm; worker ‘likely’ caught virus overseas

SINGAPORE: The sole new COVID-19 dormitory case on Monday (Apr 26) is an unlinked infection who lives at Westlite Woodlands dormitory, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), adding that the man "likely" caught the virus abroad.

Identified as case 62440, the man is a 35-year-old Bangladeshi who is a work permit holder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He works as a construction worker employed by Jenta Decoration Contractor but does not typically interact with clients," said MOH in its daily cases update.



Two previously confirmed cases (62181 and 62225), who are roommates, also live at Westlite Woodlands dormitory - but case 62440 lives in a different block and had not interacted with them, MOH added.

At the same dormitory, 17 residents who had recovered from COVID-19 also tested positive again for the disease as of Apr 22. They were detected in a special testing operation conducted following the discovery of case 62181.



Advertisement

Advertisement

OVERSEAS TRAVEL

Case 62440 was in Bangladesh from Feb 17 to Dec 21 last year and served stay-home notice at a dedicated facility from Dec 21 to Jan 4.

His swab test taken on Jan 1 during stay-home notice was negative for COVID-19. The tests he took as part of rostered routine testing - the last of which was Apr 20 - were also negative.

Advertisement

His infection was found out after he was placed on quarantine on Apr 22 as part of the precautionary measures taken following the detection of case 62181.

The man is asymptomatic but was tested on Apr 23 during quarantine to determine his status.

His test result came back positive and he was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases by ambulance.



Another test conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory on Apr 25 was negative.

"His Ct value was very high, and his serology test result has also come back positive.

"Based on his travel history, he was likely to have been infected while he was overseas, and is shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible and infective to others," said MOH.

"As a precautionary measure, we will still take all the necessary public health actions."

Quarantine measures and movement restrictions have been put in place at Westlite Woodlands dormitory, said MOH on Apr 22, following the spate of infections there.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram