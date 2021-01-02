Wet start to New Year continues as mercury falls to cool 21.3°C

SINGAPORE: Temperatures dropped to a low of 21.3°C on Saturday (Jan 2) as cool and rainy weather from a monsoon surge continued on from Friday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said.

In a Facebook post, NEA said widespread continuous rain and some thundery showers were expected on Saturday before easing at night.

Similar conditions are forecast for the next few days as well.

As of noon on Saturday, the highest rainfall of 184.4mm was recorded at Changi, with the mercury dropping to a low of 21.3°C at Newton.

Two men sharing an umbrella near Sengkang sports centre on Jan 2, 2021. (Photo: Lydia Lam)

Pedestrians holding umbrellas at Tampines on Jan 2, 2021. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

On New Year's Day, Simei recorded the most rainfall at 147.3mm, while the lowest temperature was 21.2°C, also at Newton.

"This is the first monsoon surge occurrence in the current northeast monsoon season," NEA said.

It refers to a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, causing extensive rainclouds to form over the surrounding region.

Typically, there are two to three surge occurrences during the season, NEA said.

"The relatively low temperatures experienced at present are primarily due to the cool air masses associated with the monsoon surges", said Dr Matthias Roth, Professor of Urban Climatology at the National University of Singapore.

An additional factor is reduced incoming solar radiation as sustained, extensive cloud cover prevents the sun from heating up the air near the ground, he said.

However, the prolonged rain spells should disappear once the dry phase arrives in February, Dr Roth added.

"Weak La Nina conditions are predicted to last until May and may result in slightly above average rainfall," he said.

"Thereafter conditions should return back to normal for the rest of the year."

Rain at Orchard Road on Jan 2, 2021. (Photo: Gabrielle Andres)

People holding an umbrella near Sengkang Sports Centre on Jan 2, 2021. (Photo: Lydia Lam)

According to a weather advisory by the Meteorological Service Singapore on Thursday, moderate thundery showers and windy conditions are expected in the afternoon in the first two weeks of 2021.

On a few days, large-scale convergence of winds in the region could bring heavy and widespread thundery showers over the country.

The unusually cooler conditions can be attributed to both man-made climate change and a natural "stretch of bad luck", says Professor Benjamin P Horton, Director of the Earth Observatory of Singapore at the Nanyang Technological University.

An uprooted tree at Tampines St 22 on Jan 2, 2021. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

"Predicted climate change will significantly increase water-related risks, especially increasingly frequent and intense extreme rainfall events," he said.

"The Earth is getting warmer, with significantly more moisture in the atmosphere. As the atmosphere gets warmer, it can hold more moisture. The intensity of downpours (and therefore the risk of floods) depends in part on how much water the air can hold at a given time."

The highest recorded daily total rainfall and lowest recorded temperature for the month of January in the past 10 years was 238.2mm at Pulau Ubin on Jan 30, 2011 and 20.1°C at Tengah on Jan 31, 2014.