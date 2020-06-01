Wet and humid weather expected to continue in first half of June: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The wet and humid weather in May is expected to continue in the first half of June, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Monday (Jun 1).

"During this period, it is also expected to be warm, and daily highs of around 35 degrees Celsius can be expected on a few days," said the Met Service.

More warm nights can also be expected in the first half of June, compared to the second half of May. This is due to low-level winds blowing from the south-east on most days, with the south-west monsoon persisting in June.



The monsoon rain band is also forecast to remain over the region in the coming fortnight, the Met Service said.

Short moderate to heavy thundery showers can be expected between the late morning and afternoon over parts of the island on most days during the fortnight.

Widespread thundery showers with gusty winds due to Sumatra squalls are expected on two or three days, between the predawn hours and morning.

The first half of June is expected to be warm on most days, with the daily temperature ranging between 25 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures of around 35 degrees Celsius on a few days.

Warm and humid conditions can be expected on some nights with night-time temperatures around 28 degrees Celsius, due to prevailing winds blowing from the south-east and bringing in warm and humid air from the sea.



"Overall, the rainfall for the first half of June 2020 is forecast to be above-average over most parts of Singapore," the Met Service said.

ABOVE-AVERAGE RAINFALL IN MAY

In the second half of May 2020, light and variable winds over Singapore and the surrounding region gradually strengthened to blow from the south-east or south-west.

"This shift in winds signalled the end of the inter-monsoon period and the start of the southwest monsoon season in late May 2020," the Met Service said.

On most days in May, moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over Singapore in the afternoon due to strong solar heating of land areas. The showers extended into the evening on some of these days.

The Met Service added that Singapore experienced thundery showers in the night due to large-scale wind convergence in the surrounding region on two occasions.

"The wet weather in May 2020 was also due to the passage of Sumatra squalls over Singapore on some days. This brought widespread thundery showers and gusty winds between the early and predawn hours," it said.



Moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over Singapore in the afternoon and evening on May 22. The daily total rainfall of 99.2mm recorded at Jurong on that day was the highest daily total for the month.

May was a warm month, with the daily maximum temperature exceeding 34 degrees Celsius on most days. On eight of these days, the daily maximum temperature reached 35 degrees Celsius or more.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius was also recorded at Admiralty on May 22.

There were a few warm nights where the night-time minimum temperature was around 28 degrees Celsius over the southern and eastern parts of Singapore.



At the Changi climate station, the mean monthly temperature for May was 28.9 degrees Celsius, which was 0.6 degrees Celsius higher than the month's long-term average.

Most parts of the island received above-average rainfall in May 2020, the Met Service added.

The highest anomaly of 68 per cent above average was recorded at Pasir Ris, while the lowest recorded was at Seletar at 35 per cent below average.

