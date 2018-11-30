Wet weather, cooler temperatures expected for first half of December

SINGAPORE: Wet weather is expected for the next two weeks, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a media advisory on Friday (Nov 30).

The first half of December could see seven to nine days of thundery showers occurring mostly in the afternoon, with some extending until the evening.



A monsoon surge is forecast for one or two days towards the end of the first half of December, with periods of moderate rain which will be heavy at times.

Daily temperatures are expected to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius on most days. Temperatures could possibly reach a minimum of 22 degrees Celsius.

December's forecast is a continuation of the wet weather seen in November.

The highest daily total rainfall recorded in November was 110.8mm at Tuas on Nov 21, and rainfall for the month was "well above average" over many parts of the island.

