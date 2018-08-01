Wet weather expected in first half of August: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Expect more rain in the first two weeks of August compared to the last fornight, said the Meteorological Service Singapore in an advisory on Wednesday (Aug 1).



On two or three days, there may be widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty winds, between the pre-dawn hours and early morning.

Advertisement

This is due to Sumatra squalls moving eastward across Singapore towards the South China Sea, said the Met Service.

On other days, short periods of thundery showers have been forecast during the late morning and early afternoon. This is expected on five to seven days during the fortnight, said the Met Service, adding that on some days, the rain could extend into the late afternoon.



The daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

Slightly warmer maximum temperatures of around 34 degrees Celsius can also be expected on the few days with little or no rain, the Met Service added.



Advertisement