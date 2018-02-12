Wet weather expected in Singapore over next four days

SINGAPORE: Rainy weather is expected in Singapore for the next four days from Feb 13 to Feb 16, according to the four-day outlook by the Meteorological Service of Singapore.



An afternoon shower is forecast for Tuesday, with wind speed up to 25kmh. From Wednesday to Friday, afternoon showers with thunder are expected.

Cooler temperatures are expected over the four day period with temperatures ranging between 23 degress Celsius and 33 degree Celsius over Tuesday and Wednesday, and between 24 degrees Celsius and 34 degree Celsius on Thursday and Friday.



This comes after the windy conditions experienced over the weekend.

The Met Service said on Feb 1 in its last fortnightly forecast that a weak monsoon surge could affect the South China Sea and the surrounding region in the early part of February.



"Short-duration thundery showers are expected in the afternoon on three to five days ... The surge is expected to bring windy conditions with passing showers and cooler temperatures to Singapore on a few days," the forecast said.



A high rainfall is not expected though, the forecast added.

Singapore experienced its longest cool spell in a decade in January when temperatures dipped as low as 21 degrees Celsius.

