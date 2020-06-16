Wet weather expected to continue for the rest of June: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Wet weather is expected to continue in the second half of June, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Tuesday (Jun 16).

In its fortnightly advisory, the Met Service said thundery showers are expected on most days. "This could bring a slight easing of the warm temperatures felt in recent weeks," it added.



The daily temperature on most days is expected to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, with a possible high of 34 degrees Celsius on a few warm days.



“On many days in the fortnight, short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers can be expected between the late morning and early afternoon, and extending into the late afternoon on a few days,” said the Met Service.

There could be thundery showers on some nights because of the convergence of winds in the surrounding vicinity.

For two or three days between the predawn hours and morning, widespread thundery showers with gusty winds are forecast due to the passage of Sumatra squalls, the Met Service added.

Overall, the rainfall for this month is expected to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

