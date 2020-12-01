Wet weather set to continue into first two weeks of December: Met Service

SINGAPORE: More showers are expected over Singapore during the first two weeks of December, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a news release on Tuesday (Dec 1).



Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are forecast over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days, MSS said, adding that these showers may extend into the evening "on a few occasions".



"On a few days, the thundery showers could be intense and widespread due to large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity," said the service.



A strengthening of the north-easterly winds can be expected in the latter half of the fortnight, MSS said, adding that this is forecast to bring occasionally windy conditions on some days.

"The rainfall for the first fortnight of December is expected to be near-normal over most parts of Singapore," MSS said.



The daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius on most days over the next two weeks, and may reach 34 degrees Celsius on "one or two days". On a few rainy days, daily lows of around 22 degrees Celsius can be expected, said MSS.



SECOND COOLEST NOVEMBER IN 10 YEARS

The wet weather conditions for the first two weeks of December are a continuation of a generally wet month in November.

The wet weather can be attributed to strong solar heating of land areas coupled with large scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity, MSS said.

On Nov 2, intense thundery showers fell over many parts of the island, with the daily total rainfall recorded that day coming in at 134.2mm at Paya Lebar.

"This was the highest total rainfall in a day for November 2020," said MSS.



There were a few warm days in November, mainly in the first fortnight of the month. The highest daily maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Clementi and Paya Lebar on Nov 5 and Nov 12 respectively.

In the second fortnight of November 2020, rainy weather and cloudy skies brought cooler temperatures, MSS said.

The lowest daily minimum temperature of 22.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Pulau Ubin on Nov 28.

"At the climate station in Changi, November 2020 recorded a monthly mean temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius, making November 2020 the second coolest November in the past 10 years," MSS said.

