Wet weather to continue in first half of May: Met Service

SINGAPORE: It will be a wet start to the month of May, with moderate to heavy thundery showers forecast by the Meteorological Service of Singapore.

In an advisory on Wednesday (May 2), the Met Service said rain is expected mostly in the afternoon on six to eight days during the first half of the month.

"On a few of these days, the thundery showers could start in the late morning and extend into the afternoon," it added.

"On one or two days in the fortnight, the prevailing winds could shift to blow from the southwest, and could bring widespread thundery showers with gusty winds in the morning."



The Met Service also warned of "more intense" lightning activity in May, during the inter-monsoon period.



This is also one of the warmest months of the year. The daily temperature for the fortnight is forecast to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, said the Met Service, adding that the daily maximum temperature could hit a high of 35 degrees Celsius on a few afternoons.



