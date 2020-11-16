Wet weather to continue through rest of November: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Wet weather is expected to continue through the second half of November, with temperatures ranging between 24 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Monday (Nov 16).

On one or two days, daily maximum temperature could still reach a high of up to 35 degrees Celsius, MSS said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers is expected over parts of Singapore on most afternoons, with the likelihood of showers extending into the evening on a few days.

Widespread thundery showers and gusty are also expected between the predawn on early morning on one or two days due to the passage of Sumatra squalls.

This comes as low-level winds are forecast to gradually strengthen and shift to blow from the northeast or northwest around the end of the month, MSS said, adding that the change in monsoonal winds signal the start of the Northeast Monsoon season and is expected to extend into March next year.

“The rainfall for November 2020 is likely to be above average over most parts of Singapore,” MSS said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The wet weather pattern continues from the first half of the month, which saw moderate to heavy showers over the island on many days. Heavy rainfall on Nov 2 also resulted in flash floods reported over several areas in the afternoon.

Daily temperatures for the first fortnight of November ranged between 22.5 degrees Celsius and 34.9 per cent degrees Celsius, with the highest recorded on Nov 5 and 12 at Clementi and Paya Lebar, respectively.

The lowest temperature over this period was recorded on Nov 2 at Newton, at 22.5 degrees Celsius.