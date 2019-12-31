Wet and windy start to the new year

SINGAPORE: Windy and wet weather is expected for the first week of 2020, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on New Year's Eve (Dec 31).

The Met Service said in its weather outlook that the prevailing wet phase of the northeast monsoon season in the region is forecast to continue into the new year.

"Toward the end of the week, periods of light to moderate showers are expected on a few days," it said.



In the second week of January, short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected mostly in the afternoon on three to four days.

This is due to the "convergence of winds coupled with strong daytime heating of land areas", said the Met Service.

On one or two days between the predawn and morning, widespread thundery showers along with gusty winds can be expected.



"Overall, the rainfall for the first two weeks of January 2020 is likely to be below-normal over most parts of Singapore," it added.



Daily temperatures are forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius on most days.

However, the temperature may rise to a high of around 34 degrees Celsius and dip to a low of around 23 degrees Celsius on several nights.



DECEMBER WEATHER RECAP

December was a relatively wet month, said the Met Service. The highest daily total rainfall recorded for the month was 102.8mm on Dec 2 in Bukit Panjang.



The monsoon surge and the accompanying rainy weather in the first half of December 2019 brought several cool days.

From Dec 8 to Dec 15, the daily maximum temperature ranged between 25.2 degrees Celsius and 29.9 degrees Celsius on all days except Dec 12.

The daily minimum temperature dipped to 23 degrees Celsius and below on seven consecutive days from Dec 10 to Dec 16, with the lowest minimum temperature being 21.4 degrees Celsius, recorded on Dec 2 in Admiralty.

The lowest-ever daily minimum temperature recorded for December was 20.6 degrees Celsius in 1964 in Paya Lebar.

