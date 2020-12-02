Man taken to hospital after he was found injured at Whampoa Drive Food Centre

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man who was found injured at Whampoa Drive Food Centre was taken to the hospital on early Tuesday morning (Dec 1) said the police on Wednesday.



The police said they were alerted to "a case of voluntarily causing hurt" at 90 Whampoa Drive on Tuesday at 1.13am.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"A 29-year-old man was conscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital," they added.

The man was taken to the hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

In photos circulating on social media, a man was lying on the floor with blood around him, and on the table and chairs.

One photo showed another man cleaning the blood on the floor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A screengrab taken from a video circulating on social media showed a section of the hawker centre cordoned off. (Image: Social Media)

A video circulating on social media also showed an ambulance at the scene and a section of the hawker centre cordoned off.

Police investigations are ongoing.