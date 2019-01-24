Fewer COEs available from February to April

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota between February and April this year will fall by about 12.9 per cent from the previous quarter.

The COE quota for February to April will be 26,257, down from the 30,143 COEs from November to January, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in a news release on Thursday (Jan 24).

In Category A, which is for cars up to 1,600cc and maximum power output not exceeding 97kW, there will be a total of 9,901 COEs, a dip from last quarter. The average monthly quota is 3,300.

Category B, which is for cars above 1,600cc or maximum power output above 97kW, will have a quota of 7,197 COEs, which is slightly lower than the last quarter. This works out to an average monthly quota of 2,399.

Goods vehicles and buses in Category C will have a quota of 1,824, with an average monthly quota of 608.

In Category D, which is for motorcycles, the COE quota is 4,953, a 25 per cent drop from last quarter's quota of 6,622. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 1,651.

Open category vehicles will have a quota of 2,382, with an average monthly quota of 794.

