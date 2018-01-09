White House nominates McFarland again to be ambassador to Singapore: Reports

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has once again nominated former deputy national security adviser KT McFarland to be the United States Ambassador to Singapore, US media reported on Monday (Jan 8).

According to The Hill, McFarland's name is among a list of 80 nominees for various administration posts sent by the White House to the Senate for approval.

The names were re-submitted after their nominations expired at the end of last year, according to CNN.

McFarland's name was put forward back in May, 2017 but she came under scrutiny following investigations into the Trump campaign over alleged links to Russia.

Democratic senators had called for her nomination to be placed on hold in December until Congress could re-examine the extent of her “knowledge and involvement” about the communications, according to Politico.



The 65-year-old McFarland is a former national security analyst for Fox News and was one of Trump's original hires after he was elected president on Nov 8.

She also served in the Reagan, Nixon and Ford administrations.

