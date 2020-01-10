White smoke in train at Raffles Place MRT due to leaking air-conditioning compressor

SINGAPORE: A leaking air-conditioning compressor led to white smoke billowing through a train that stopped at Raffles Place MRT station on Friday afternoon (Jan 10).

Replying to CNA's queries, SMRT said the incident happened at around 12.45pm at the east-bound platform of the station.

"We have confirmed that the smoke emission was due to a leaking air-conditioning compressor that released Freon gas," said SMRT chief communications officer Margaret Teo.



Ms Teo added that, as a safety precaution, all commuters on board the affected train were asked to disembark and to board the next train.

"The affected train was withdrawn from service for further checks," she said. "We apologise for affecting your journey.”

A photo posted on social media shows commuters covering their mouths and noses amid the white fog.

Eh. My partner @pspawn just got off a train on the green line that had this fog billowing through the aircon and through the carriages, apparently smelled like fumigation fog. Started btw Tanjong Pagar and Raffles Place it seems. @SMRT_Singapore what's up yoooooooooo pic.twitter.com/UVqI5PnDry — the warm side of ur pillow (@lupcheong) January 10, 2020

Senior creative manager Pearlyn Hoon, who boarded the train from Outram Park station, said the carriage started filling with smoke between Tanjong Pagar and Raffles Place stations.

The smoke had a "pretty strong" stench, which is similar to fumigation fumes, and caused "a slight commotion", said the 31-year-old.

"A lady beside me whipped out her mask and wore it, some people in the other carriage crouched, most people covered their noses and mouths and started coughing."



Passengers got off the train at Raffles Place and smoke billowed out of the train onto the station platform.



In June 2018, a freon gas leak on an eastbound train forced commuters to alight at Tanjong Pagar MRT station.