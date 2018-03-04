Why U So Like Dat? songwriter Siva Choy dies

SINGAPORE: Siva Choy, the local musician and comedian who wrote the classic Singlish rap song Why U So Like Dat? died on Sunday (Mar 4).

Reports said Choy recently suffered a massive stroke in Perth, where he had been based with his wife, author Ilsa Sharp, since the 1990s.

Choy was known for his contributions to Singapore’s music and comedy scenes, which would often be intertwined.

He was perhaps best known for writing that 1991 hit tune Why U So Like Dat? by defunct comedy group Kopi Kat Klan, which is often brought up in discussions about Singlish.

The eponymous album from which it came was equally popular. Comprising songs and sketches, it is considered Singapore’s first Singlish comedy album.

But Choy, who was in his early 70s at the time of his death, had been a pioneering figure in the local music scene decades before Singlish and hip-hop.

“He was one of the rhythm and blues pioneers in Singapore back in the ‘60s,” said musician and journalist Christopher Toh.

During the '60s, a teenage Choy, together with his younger brother James, formed the singing duo The Cyclones. They would later become the lead vocalists for The Checkmates, the resident band for the legendary Golden Venus’ tea dance sessions.

They would also team up with a certain Vernon Cornelius as part of the collective 4+2+1 — before the latter left to join The Quests.

In the late 1980s, Choy would also perform with the blues band Crossroads.

“He definitely (made) a lot of impact on a lot of people throughout the years,” said musician Rai Kannu, Choy's nephew and one-half of the duo Jack & Rai.

“He was a really intelligent and engaging person and I’ve already got a lot of messages asking about him. At the end of the day he was inspiring as an individual… I liked his free spirit," said Rai.





Beyond music, Choy performed in one-man comedy shows and also branched out into writing, working for publications such as music rag Fanfare, The New Nation newspaper and The New Paper.

He published two Kitchi Boy humour books in the 1980s and had a role in the 2001 football movie One Leg Kicking.

Even after moving to Australia, Choy continued to visit Singapore regularly and would even perform on occasion.



Tributes, mainly from those in the local arts scene, poured in online after news of Choy's death broke on Sunday.

Fellow comedian Gurmit Singh wrote on his Instagram page about what a "privilege" their friendship had been.



"Rest in peace, bro. You are needed in Heaven for your songs and jokes," he said.

Publisher and former journalist Kannan Chandran described Choy's "commitment to the early local music scene" as "epic", while filmmaker Colin Goh called Choy "a true Singaporean hero" and an inspiration.

Jazz musician Jeremy Monteiro called Choy "one of Singapore's most creative people".

"He was one of the great ones here in Singapore. Rest in peace, old friend," Monteiro wrote on Facebook.

