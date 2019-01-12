Wild boar killed in accident outside Waterway Point in Punggol

SINGAPORE: A wild boar died after being run over outside Waterway Point in Punggol on Saturday (Jan 12).

Animal welfare group Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) received a call at about 11.55am alerting them to two wild boars near Waterway Point.

One was reported to be in the car park, while the other had died after being run over.

When officers from ACRES arrived at the scene, they found only the carcass of the dead wild boar. The carcass was subsequently cleared by the National Environment Agency, ACRES said.

Wild boars sightings are common in Punggol, but residents said they rarely pose problems.

In August last year, a woman was taken to hospital after she was injured by a wild boar, which then entered a condominium before being sedated and relocated.

In November 2017, a wild boar was shot by police for "endangering public safety" at Punggol West Flyover, after it was injured in an accident and turned aggressive towards police officers and members of the public.

The Ministry of National Development said it was "working closely" with stakeholders to "manage the wild boar issues" in Singapore in November 2017.