Wild boar caught in Punggol, 2 people injured in the process

SINGAPORE: A wild boar was caught in Punggol on Friday (Feb 26) after injuring a woman and an NParks officer who tried to help her.

This happened close to where the two incidents occurred on Saturday.

According to Member of Parliament Sun Xueling, residents spotted a wild boar in the Punggol Seas and Ecopolitan area on Friday afternoon.

A cordon was set up along the waterway to secure the area, she said on Facebook, adding that the police, NParks and its contractors were activated.



A wild boar was caught in Punggol on Feb 26, 2021 after another attack in the area, injuring a woman and an NParks officer who tried to help her. (Photo: Facebook/Sun Xueling)

"The officers then gave chase when the wild boar charged out of the vegetation where it then attacked a lady. Two NParks officers who were chasing the wild boar and a resident managed to free the lady from the wild boar," said Minister of State for the Ministry of National Development Tan Kiat How.



"The wild boar was darted by the officers but in the process, one of the officers was himself bitten by the wild boar."



The woman and the officer suffered "minor cuts", said Mr Tan, who is also MP for East Coast GRC

“The wild boar had to be humanely euthanised because of its aggressive behaviour," he added.



Authorities have been searching for a wild boar since the attacks on Saturday. NParks put traps around the estate and used CCTVs and camera traps, Mr Tan said. Hoarding was also put up around forest patches to minimise the chances of wild boars roaming into the neighbourhood.



“The team is continuing their surveillance of the area to ensure public safety,” he added.



ILLEGAL FEEDING MAY CAUSE AGGRESSIVE BEHAVIOUR: NPARKS



NParks’ director of wildlife management and outreach How Choon Beng said on Monday that illegal feeding may cause aggressive behaviour in boars.

"For instance, intentional feeding or irresponsible discarding of food alters the natural foraging behaviour of wildlife and habituates them to human presence and relying on humans for an easy source of food," he said.



"This results in wildlife having an increased propensity to approach humans for food and may lead to them venturing into urban areas in search of human sources of food. This includes wandering onto roads and posing a potential danger to motorists and to themselves as well as displaying aggressive behaviour towards people they may come across.



"If wildlife turn aggressive due to constant feeding, they may have to be put down to safeguard public safety."