NParks advises Upper Thomson condo to fix gaps in fences after wild boars enter compound

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) has advised the management of a condominium off Upper Thomson Road on how to fix gaps in its fences which could have allowed wild boars onto the premises, the agency told CNA on Tuesday (Apr 27).

This comes after a resident of Lakeview Estate flagged on social media that wild boars had found their way onto the property, which is next to MacRitchie Reservoir.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reservoir and its surrounding forest form part of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

Speaking to CNA, Mr Sheldon Trollope said that a fence separating the condominium from the forested area had been recently put up by NParks.

This was done after residents had petitioned for such a fence to keep out animals, including wild boars, he said.

Wild boars at a fence at Lakeview Estate, a condominium in Upper Thomson. (Photo: Sheldon Trollope)

Advertisement

Advertisement

But last Friday, he spotted two of the creatures within the compound of the condominium, adding that they seemed unable to find a way back out to the forest.

"If there was no fence, they’ll run away and that’s it, they usually keep to themselves," said Mr Trollope.

"Now, (they) can’t find their way out so they feel trapped.

"They might behave unpredictably, and there’s the safety concern of how to get them out to other side."

Advertisement

He added that on another occasion, he had also seen monitor lizards trapped behind the fence.



GAPS FOUND IN CONDOMINIUM’S FENCE

In response to queries by CNA, Dr Adrian Loo, NParks’ group director for wildlife management, said the agency is aware of wild boars entering the condominium grounds.

He added that the development is surrounded by its own existing fence, as well as fencing put up by NParks along the buffer of the nature reserve’s boundary.

Part of the fence abuts Lakeview Estate, and extends to a plot of state land nearby where wild boars were observed to forage, Dr Loo said.



“Regarding the reported recent incursion, we had investigated and identified gaps in the condominium’s existing fences through which the wild boars could have entered.

“To mitigate further incursions, we have advised the condominium management on how to secure these access points,” he told CNA.

CNA has contacted the management of Lakeview Estate for comment.

Mr Loo added that if the public encounters a wild boar, they should remain calm and move slowly away from the animal.

While wild boars are generally shy, people should keep a safe distance and not provoke the animal, he said.

“If adult wild boars are seen with young piglets, keep a distance and leave them alone, as they tend to be more defensive when accompanied by their young,” he noted.

Any wild boar encounters can be reported to the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.