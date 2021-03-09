Wilton Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles recalled over undeclared milk

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled Wilton Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles because the packaging does not declare that the product contains an allergen - milk.

In a media release on Tuesday (Mar 9), the SFA said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued a food recall alert for the product.

As local baking supplies store Phoon Huat Pte Ltd had imported the sprinkles, SFA directed the company to recall the product, the agency said.

The product is not a food safety issue to consumers at large, except for those who are allergic to milk.

“Allergen in food could result in allergic reaction in individuals who are sensitive to it,” SFA said, urging those allergic to milk not to consume the product.

“Under the Sale of Food (Food Regulation), food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to safeguard public health,” the agency added.

