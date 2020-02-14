Windy conditions expected for the rest of February

SINGAPORE: Windy conditions with a few passing showers are expected on most days for the second half of February, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in its weather outlook on Friday (Feb 14).

Afternoon thundery showers are expected, mostly later in the fortnight, it added.

It also forecast widespread thundery showers on one or two days during the period, adding that this is due to the convergence of winds in the surrounding vicinity.

The rainfall for February is forecast to be near-normal over most parts of the island, MSS said.

The daily temperatures in the second fortnight of February are forecast to range between 24 degree Celsius and 33 degree Celsius on most days.

Warm conditions can be expected on a few days with a maximum temperature of around 34 degree Celsius, it added.

