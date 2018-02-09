Winter Olympics: Mediacorp to broadcast daily highlights show

SINGAPORE: Viewers in Singapore were able to catch the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games on Friday (Feb 9) live on Mediacorp's free-to-air oktoSports channel.

Mediacorp also announced that it will be broadcasting the closing ceremony live on Feb 25. There will also be a daily highlights segment from 9pm to 11pm.

As for live coverage of the sporting action in the South Korean resort of Pyeongchang, it will be provided by Eleven Sports through various mediums, including its channels on Singtel mioTV, online and on its smartphone app.

The coverage on Eleven Sports 1 and Eleven Sports 2 will also be shown on Mediacorp's over-the-top service Toggle, for free.



For the latest news on the Winter Games, viewers and readers can turn to Channel NewsAsia, 938NOW, TODAY and other Mediacorp platforms.

This is the first Winter Olympics to feature an athlete from Singapore, with Cheyenne Goh set to compete in short track speed skating.



