About 3,000 affected by fibre broadband disruption after cables damaged

SINGAPORE: Thousands of users in the northeastern parts of Singapore have been affected by a disruption to their fibre broadband services on Saturday (Sep 28) evening.

Fibre network operator NetLink Trust received reports of a disruption at around 4.15pm on Saturday.

"We discovered that our fibre cables along Yio Chu Kang Road were damaged by a third-party contractor doing sheet piling works," the operator said in a media statement.

"This errant third-party contractor was not engaged by NetLink Trust or its vendors."

About 3,000 users had their broadband services disrupted as a result of the incident.

NetLink Trust added that a recovery team is currently onsite and that restoration is underway.

"We are working with all relevant parties including the Internet Service Providers to ensure that the service to the affected areas will be restored as soon as possible," it added.