Woman, 40, arrested over airline tickets scam

SINGAPORE: The police have arrested a 40-year-old woman who is suspected of cheating several individuals over the sale of discounted airline tickets.

According to police reports filed between May 3 and May 31, the victims said that they were contacted by a woman who had offered to sell airline tickets to them at a discount.

In a news release on Wednesday (Jun 6), the police said that the victims had paid deposits of between S$1,400 and S$16,000.

"After collecting the deposits, the woman became uncontactable," police said.

The woman was identified and arrested on Wednesday and will be charged in court on Thursday.



If found guilty, she may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

"Members of the public are advised to be cautious when dealing with an unknown person and to purchase airline tickets from an accredited travel agent," the police added.