Woman, 58, decapitated while inspecting pulley lift in Admiralty

SINGAPORE: A 58-year-old woman was decapitated after an industrial accident on Monday (Jun 25) afternoon at 8A Admiralty Street.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the incident took place while the victim was inspecting a faulty pulley lift, which is being used to hoist goods. As she tried to check on the fault, she found herself stuck in a gap between the lift and a platform, and was decapitated.



The woman was later pronounced dead by paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Police said they are investigating the case.

