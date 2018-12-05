Woman fined for abandoning pet cat at HDB void deck

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old woman was fined a total of S$4,500 on Wednesday (Dec 5) for failing to take care of her pet cat and abandoning it.

Siti Afza Nooriani had abandoned her pet, a male ginger cat, at the void deck of Block 815C Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 in May.

Investigations showed that she abandoned the animal as it was not toilet-trained and was dirtying her house with its urine and faeces, said the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) in a news release.

Siti also failed to provide any veterinary care for the cat, which was suffering from a left aural haematoma and severe skin infection, said AVA.

She placed the cat in a cardboard box before abandoning it at the void deck.

The cat has since been rescued and placed under foster care.

"Owning a pet is a lifelong commitment. Existing and potential pet owners must understand the care and responsibility that comes with owning a pet," said AVA.

Those found guilty of abandoning their pets or failing in their duty of care face a maximum fine of S$10,000 and a jail term of up to 12 months for their first convictions.