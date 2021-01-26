Woman admits lying to police that boyfriend imported weapons as she suspected he was cheating on her

SINGAPORE: Suspecting that her boyfriend was cheating on her after discovering he had gone to Thailand with another woman, a woman sent false information to the police that her boyfriend had been importing and selling illegal weapons.

Velda Lim Ming, 26 pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Jan 26) to one charge of providing false information to a public servant, with another charge taken into consideration.

The court heard that Lim was in a relationship with the victim, a 23-year-old man, between March 2018 until May 2019.

When Lim found out that the victim had travelled to Bangkok with a female friend, she sent him multiple text messages and demanded proof that he was not cheating on her. She also threatened to report him to the police, court documents said.

On May 27, 2019, Lim used the feedback portal on the Singapore Police Force's website and submitted a message saying that she believed the victim had an "unauthorised armory" at his house or his friend's house.

She created a new email account to avoid being identified, and submitted the message while on "incognito" mode on an Internet browser.

"I have a screenshot of him telling me that he has possession of a gun and I know that he and one of his friends has been bringing in illegal weapons and then selling them to others", she wrote.

"They are a danger to the community and spreading that danger along with them. Furthermore, he is known to have done other illegal traits (sic) in SG and in MSIA with some of his friends that are on the run from the police. Please look him up to prevent such dangers in our community," wrote Lim, adding the victim's address.

She also appended a screenshot of messages the victim had sent her in December 2018, where he made reference to a "pistol".

She submitted a similar message a day later as she did not see any action being taken against her ex-boyfriend and had seen an Instagram post that showed him meeting another friend.

Because of Lim's two messages to the police, significant police resources were expended for investigations, the court heard.

The police raided the homes of the victim and his implicated friend on May 31, 2019, with officers from three police units deployed for investigations and raids.

No incriminating evidence was found at either home and the victim and his friend were found to be in the clear.

Investigations later revealed that Lim knew she was giving false information to the police and had never seen her ex-boyfriend with a gun. She had also never witnessed the "unauthorised armory" or any import or sale of illegal weapons by the victim.

She admitted that she reported her ex-boyfriend to the police as she suspected he was cheating on her and was angry with him. She wanted to teach him a lesson by scaring him and intended for the police to initiate investigations against him.

Lim will return to court for mitigation and sentencing in March. For giving false information to a public servant, she could be jailed up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.