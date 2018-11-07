Woman charged for allegedly allowing lover to shower with daughter

SINGAPORE: A woman who allegedly allowed her lover to sexually assault her daughter was on Wednesday (Nov 7) charged under the Children and Young Persons Act.

According to court documents, sometime between January and June 2016, the 39-year-old woman allowed the man to shower with her daughter, then aged 13.

They were at the woman's home in Clementi.

In February this year, the man was sentenced to 34 years in jail and 24 strokes of the cane for sexually assaulting and raping the girl over seven years from the time she was seven years old.

The woman, who was in court accompanied by another woman, was bespectacled and walked with a limp.

All parties cannot be named due to a gag order.

The court heard on Wednesday that the woman intends to plead guilty. If convicted of ill-treating her daughter, she may be fined up to S$4,000, jailed up to four years, or both.

