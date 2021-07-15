Woman arrested for murder after man dies from multiple wounds in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old woman has been arrested for her suspected involvement in the murder of a 51-year-old man, said police on Thursday (Jul 15).

In a media release, police said they were alerted to a case of dispute on Thursday at about 12.55am at a residential unit along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

"Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man and a woman, both with multiple wounds, outside the residential unit," said police.

The woman and man were both conscious when taken to the hospital, where the man subsequently died from his injuries.



"Preliminary investigations revealed that both the man and woman are known to each other," added police.

The woman is currently warded at a hospital for medical treatment and will be charged in court on Friday with murder.



The offence of murder carries the death penalty. Police investigations are ongoing.

