Woman arrested after almost knocking into ICA officer at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian woman was arrested after she almost drove her car into an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer at Woodlands Checkpoint on Apr 3, ICA said on Wednesday (Apr 11).

The 28-year-old was stopped by a Traffic Police (TP) auxiliary police officer at about 8.30pm, but did not comply and made an unauthorised right turn from Woodlands Centre Road towards the checkpoint during restricted hours, according to a news release.

She was directed to the traffic control post at Woodlands Crossing for her summon to be processed, but on the way there she "accelerated dangerously" up the ramp towards the checkpoint and almost knocked into an ICA officer, the release stated.

Authorities said that when the vehicle came to a stop, the woman refused to alight and locked herself in.

"Checkpoint officers noticed that she seemed to be experiencing breathing difficulty after ingesting a white tablet," said ICA. "Despite attempts to persuade her to unlock the car door, she refused to comply. Officers had to break the front passenger window of the car to reach her and an ambulance was activated."

After it was ascertained that the woman did not need to be taken to hospital, she was arrested for failure to comply with the instruction of authorised officers.

Further checks by the Police K-9 unit found an "Erimin-5" wrapper at the centre console of the car, while an "Erimin-5" tablet was found in her handbag. The woman was also in possession of a vape believed to contain a controlled drug.

"Suspecting that the woman was driving under the influence of drugs, officers conducted swabs on her hands and belongings, which yielded positive results for controlled drugs," authorities said.

The woman and the Malaysia-registered car were handed over to the police and Central Narcotics Bureau.

ICA said investigations are ongoing.