Woman arrested on suspicion of assaulting taxi driver with 'wooden serving pan'

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old Singaporean woman has been arrested for her suspected involvement in a case of rash act causing hurt, after an elderly taxi driver made a police report claiming that he had been assaulted, the police said on Thursday (Jul 16).

The 71-year-old taxi driver lodged his report on Wednesday at about 11.50am, alleging that he had been assaulted "by an unknown woman with a wooden serving pan" after she had taken his taxi and alighted at Prinsep Street, said the police.

She was allegedly not wearing a mask in the taxi, and left after refusing to pay the taxi fare.

The woman was subsequently identified by the police and arrested on Thursday at about 3.20pm along Kitchener Road.

"The woman is believed to be involved in prior cases of fare evasion," said the police.

She will also be investigated for breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures.

The Land Transport Authority and the Public Transport Council are also looking into the matter of fare evasion by the woman.

For committing a rash act causing hurt, the woman could be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

For fare evasion, the woman could be fined up to S$1,000. If found to be a repeat offender, she could be fined up to S$2,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.