Woman arrested at Changi Airport for evading GST on branded goods purchased overseas

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old Singaporean woman was arrested at Changi Airport for failing to declare branded handbags and accessories she had purchased overseas for Goods and Services Tax (GST) payment, Singapore Customs said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jan 16).



The woman, who had arrived on a flight from Paris last Friday (Jan 12), had her luggage checked when she attempted to exit through the customs green channel without declaring the goods.

The handbags and accessories were worth more than S$11,000, Singapore Customs said. Investigations are ongoing.





Singapore Customs stressed that it is the responsibility of travellers to make an accurate and complete declaration of the taxable and dutiable items in their possession.

According to the Singapore Customs website, all goods brought into Singapore – including new items, souvenirs, gifts or food products – are subject to 7 per cent GST.



However, travellers can enjoy GST relief on goods meant for their personal use depending on the time spent away from Singapore. For travellers who are away for 48 hours or more, the value of goods granted for GST relief is S$600.



Meanwhile for those who spend less than 48 hours abroad, they are required to pay GST for goods that exceed their GST relief of S$150.

Under the Customs Act, any person found guilty of evading duty and GST when importing dutiable goods faces a fine of up to 20 times the amount evaded and/or be jailed for up to two years.

