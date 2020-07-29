29-year-old woman arrested after newborn baby found in recycling bin at residential estate

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old Indonesian woman was arrested on Wednesday (Jul 29) for allegedly abandoning her newborn baby inside a recycling bin at a private residential estate near Upper Payar Lebar Road.

The woman is believed to be the baby's mother, the police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The arrest comes two days after a baby boy was found at 7 Tai Keng Gardens on Monday night.

The police in a previous statement said that there were no visible injuries on the baby and that his condition was stable.

Paramedics had attended to the baby at the scene and he was taken to the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

"Through extensive ground investigations and with the aid of images from CCTV footage provided by residents, officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the woman, who is believed to have abandoned the baby," they said on Wednesday.

The woman will be charged in court on Thursday with exposure and abandonment of a child under 12 years old.

If convicted, she faces a jail term up of up to seven years, a fine or both.

The police are looking into the identity of the baby’s father.

“The police would like to express our appreciation to the members of the community who provided valuable information which aided investigations and contributed to the arrest,” they said.