Woman arrested for failing to stop for immigration clearance at Woodlands Checkpoint, knocking down barrier

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old woman was arrested on Friday (Jun 7) for failing to stop for immigration clearance when entering Singapore from Woodlands Checkpoint.

The incident happened at about 1.55am, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a joint release. The woman had refused to produce her travel documents after reaching the arrival car counter.

When an ICA officer stepped out of her counter to investigate, the woman suddenly accelerated and drove off, damaging the drop-arm barrier.

The alarm was immediately raised by another ICA officer, and the arrival car zone was locked down instantly.

SPF and ICA officers responded to the alarm and arrested the woman.

The woman will be charged on Saturday for attempting to enter Singapore illegally and vandalism for damaging the drop-arm barrier.

