Woman arrested for allegedly pocketing mobile phone sets worth S$300,000

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday (May 25) after she allegedly pocketed more than 400 sets of mobile phones worth about S$300,000.

The police said in a media release that they received a report on Friday on this incident at about 7.15pm from an electronics service company.

The company said the mobile phone sets had gone missing from their warehouse.

Following ground inquiries, officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the suspect and arrested her on Saturday.

The police also seized 65 mobile phones and about S$6,000 in cash.

The suspect will be charged in court on Monday with criminal breach of trust as a servant.

If found guilty, she faces up to 15 years in jail, and a fine.