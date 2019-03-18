Woman arrested for setting fire to grass in several areas

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to grass in several parts of eastern Singapore.

Police said they were alerted to an incident along Lorong 12 Geylang on Monday (Mar 18) at about 8.50am.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations showed that she had also set fire to dry grass along Still Road, Changi Road, Jalan Eunos and Telok Kurau.

The woman will be charged on Tuesday with mischief by fire.

If convicted, she could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

