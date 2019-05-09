Woman arrested for stealing from blind tissue seller in Yishun

SINGAPORE: A 64-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday (May 8) for allegedly stealing money from a blind tissue seller near Yishun MRT station.



The incident happened on Apr 30 at about 7.20pm at an underpass between the MRT station and Northpoint City mall, according to an eyewitness.

Ms Jessica Vincent posted on Facebook her account of the incident as well as photos of the victim and the female suspect. In the photo, the victim was seated on the ground clutching a black bag, with a box of tissue packets in front of her.

Ms Vincent said she was alerted to the incident when she heard the tissue seller cry for help. The victim told her that someone had snatched her bag, which contained the money she had made for the day, and took off.

A bystander who chased after the suspect told Ms Vincent that the suspect argued with her and claimed that she did not steal the victim's bag. The suspect then fled.

"I went over to check and comfort the blind lady. Everything happened too fast. I wish I could have done more," Ms Vincent said in her post.

"I have made police report ... Police contacted me and said that they will look into this," she added.



The police said a report of the incident was made last Thursday. Through ground enquiries, officers tracked down and arrested the suspect about a week later at Woodlands Street 12.

Investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty, the suspect could be jailed up to three years and fined.

