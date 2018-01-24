Woman arrested for stealing S$13,500 of jewellery from multiple shops

SINGAPORE: The police have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing S$13,500 of jewellery from multiple shops in Geylang and Little India.

The 36-year-old is said to have committed the crimes between Dec 22 last year and Jan 9 this year, the police said in a news release on Wednesday (Jan 24). She was arrested on Tuesday.

The woman's modus operandi was to approach retail assistants at the jewellery shops and enquire about gold necklaces or bangles, the police said.

She would put on the jewellery on the pretext of trying them out, and distract the retail assistants. Subsequently, she would leave the shops wearing the jewellery and without paying for them.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the suspect sold all the stolen jewellery.

The woman will be charged in court on Thursday for theft in dwelling. If convicted, she may be jailed for up to seven years.

