Woman arrested for stealing almost S$3,000 from Thomson vet clinic

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday (Jan 5) for reportedly breaking into and stealing from a veterinarian clinic along Thomson Road, the police said.

A report was made at about 2.20pm on Dec 23 that someone had broken into the vet clinic and stolen S$2,950 in cash, said the police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The woman was arrested nearly two weeks later after her identity was established through investigations and CCTV footage.

She will be charged on Tuesday with housebreaking and theft by night, the police said.

If found guilty, she faces a jail term of between two and 14 years, and a fine.