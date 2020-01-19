Woman arrested for using lost credit card to make purchases

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of charging thousands of dollars to someone else's lost credit card.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Sunday (Jan 19) that a woman had reported on Nov 21 last year that unauthorised transactions had been made on a credit card she had lost.

Investigations show the suspect is believed to have found the victim’s credit card and charged S$3,400 to it for retail purchases and payment for services.

She was arrested on Friday and will be charged on Monday.

Any person who is convicted for dishonest misappropriation of property may be jailed up to two years, fined, or both.

Any person who is convicted for cheating may be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

