Woman arrested, suspected of spending more than S$5,700 using missing credit card

SINGAPORE: A woman who is believed to have used another person's credit card to buy more than S$5,700 worth of items was arrested on Tuesday (Dec 10).

Preliminary investigations show the 32-year-old woman is believed to have found the credit card and used it to buy an assortment of apparel, handbags and footwear, the police said in a news release.

The victim reported on Sunday that several unauthorised transactions had been made on his missing credit card.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department established the identity of the woman and arrested her two days later, the police said.

She will be charged on Wednesday.

If found guilty of cheating, she faces up to 10 years in jail and a fine.

Anyone who is convicted of dishonest misappropriation of property faces up to two years' jail, a fine, or both.