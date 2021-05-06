Woman arrested for allegedly using credit card that she stole while at workplace for job interview

SINGAPORE: Police on Thursday (May 6) arrested a 30-year-old woman who allegedly used a credit card that she stole while she was at a workplace for a job interview.

The police received a report on Tuesday from a victim who discovered several unauthorised transactions had been made with her missing credit card.

Officers from Commercial Affairs Department established the identity of the 30-year-old woman and arrested her on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had attended a job interview at the victim's workplace and had allegedly "misappropriated the victim's credit card", the police said.

She allegedly used the card to make more than 20 unauthorised transactions amounting to more than S$5,000.

"Some of the items that were purchased using the victim’s credit card included two necklaces and two wallets. The necklaces and wallets were recovered and seized as case exhibits," said the police.

The woman will be charged in court on Friday with cheating. If convicted, she could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

The police reminded members of the public to take steps to prevent the unauthorised use of their credit or debit cards.

This includes opting for an SMS notification to be sent to their mobile phones for any charges incurred on their cards, checking their bank statements regularly and alerting the bank if they spot discrepancies or unauthorised charges.