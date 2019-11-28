Woman attacked teenager with beer bottle after suspecting her of having affair with husband

SINGAPORE: Suspecting that an 18-year-old employee was having an affair with her husband, a woman attacked the teenager and tried to stab her with a broken beer bottle.

For voluntarily causing hurt to the teenager with a dangerous weapon, 40-year-old Chen Xiaqin was jailed for seven months on Thursday (Nov 28).

The court heard that Chen is married to a director of a production company.

On May 10 last year, Chen went with her husband and his employees to celebrate her birthday at the Hook On Steamboat restaurant in Geylang.

The couple began arguing and Chen's husband left the eatery, while Chen stayed on and drank some bottles of beer.

At about 7.30pm, she approached the victim, who was at the dinner party.

She pulled her hair twice and used a beer bottle to hit the back of her head, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Selene Yap.

The glass bottle shattered upon impact and the two women struggled with each other.

Chen tried to stab the victim with the broken bottle, but the teenager managed to block the attack with her forearm and sustained a cut instead.

The other colleagues intervened and separated the pair. A man called the police citing a case of assault, saying a person was bleeding.

The injured teenager was taken to hospital with lacerations on her forearm and scalp and retains scars from the incident, the court heard.

Chen's defence lawyer Dhanwant Singh said his client had reacted uncharacteristically on the spur of the moment due to "fear and anger", coupled with her depression and adjustment disorder.

"The assault was a spur-of-the-moment reaction caused by her husband's suspicious conduct and an abrupt disappearance from the scene, but not before making sign language of endearment to the very female he is alleged to have an affair with," he said.

He said the offence was "an act to prevent her husband from being 'stolen'" and to keep the family together.

The thought of her husband favouring the company of another woman was "bitter scarring" for Chen, the lawyer added.



For voluntarily causing hurt by a weapon of offence likely to cause death, Chen could have been jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments.

