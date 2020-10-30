Woman, 5-week-old baby found dead at foot of Bedok HDB block

SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old woman and a five-week-old infant were found dead at the foot of a block of flats in Bedok on Thursday (Oct 29).

The police were alerted to the incident at Block 81, Bedok North Road at around 5.45pm, the police told CNA early on Friday in response to queries.

The woman and baby were found lying motionless, and were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Investigations into the unnatural death are ongoing, police said.