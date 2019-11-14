5-year-old boy, woman found dead near Bukit Batok Nature Park

SINGAPORE: A five-year-old boy and a woman were found dead near Bukit Batok Nature Park early on Thursday morning (Nov 14).

The police said they were alerted to the case of two unnatural deaths along Lorong Sesuai at about 6.40am on Thursday.

The boy was found motionless in a car, while a 41-year-old woman was found lying motionless nearby, they added.

They were pronounced dead at the scene by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics, SCDF said.

Police investigations are ongoing.